Amazon’s ‘Reacher’ brings character closer to author’s book

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Cruise played Jack Reacher on film, but author Lee Child and Amazon have gone in a larger direction for the new “Reacher” TV series. Alan Ritchson portrays the observant and often stone-faced Jack Reacher. Ritchson, at 6 feet, 2 inches tall, is closer to the physical description of the character’s profile in the “Reacher” books. In the series, Reacher towers over just about everyone he meets and draws attention for his size wherever he goes. The former U.S. Army officer is dedicated to a life on his own terms, with no real plan and minimal belongings. The initial season is based on the first book about the character, “Killing Floor.”