49ers fan in medical coma was reportedly punched before fall

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A California mayor says a San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically-induced coma fell after he was punched during a parking lot confrontation with an apparent Rams fan at the NFC championship game. Inglewood Mayor James Butts said Thursday that Sunday’s confrontation lasted less than five seconds. Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old Oakland restaurant owner, remains hospitalized. The mayor says blurry video shows Luna pushing a man in a Rams jersey in the parking lot. The man then pushes back and punches him, causing Luna to fall and hit his head. Authorities don’t have a good description of the suspect but they’re looking for a car that was at the scene.