3 fishermen rescued thanks to sharp-eyed 911 caller

SCITUATE, Mass. (AP) — Three fishermen who clung to debris in the frigid waters off the coast of Massachusetts for nearly an hour after their boat sank survived thanks to a sharp-eyed woman on shore who was the only person to call 911. The 55-foot Bing Bing went down so fast on Tuesday that the crew didn’t have time to don survival suits or make a distress call. Crew member Joe Roderick told WCVB-TV he thought he might never see his family again. Pam Harght saw the boat sink from shore. She thought other people had already called 911, but it turned out she was the only one.