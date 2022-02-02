Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

Washington’s NFL team is now known as the Commanders. The new name was unveiled 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans and under fresh pressure from sponsors. The organization committed to avoiding Native American imagery in its rebrand after being called the Washington Football Team the past two seasons. Washington joins Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians among North American major professional sports teams abandoning names linked to Native Americans. Washington as the Commanders is keeping the same burgundy and gold colors that were around for the three Super Bowl championships in the 1980s and early ’90s glory days.