Wandering hen taken into custody at Pentagon security area

WASHINGTON (AP) — An animal welfare organization says a wandering chicken was caught sneaking around a security area at the Pentagon. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says the loose hen was found Monday near the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters. She was taken into custody by one of the league’s employees. It’s unclear where the chicken came from or how she got to the Pentagon. A welfare league spokesperson says the hen with brown feathers and a red comb and wattles is a Rhode Island Red. She’s been named Henny Penny, and the animal group said she’s being adopted by a staff member who has a small farm.