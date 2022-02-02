USVI drops COVID-19 requirement, urges vaccination

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands has lifted a requirement that visitors present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours ahead of their trip. Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach said that starting Wednesday, travelers can show either proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within five days of their date of travel. He also said the government will award $250 to children ages 5 to 17 who live in the U.S. territory if they get their second vaccine dose by mid-March. Roach noted that only 23% of youth in the U.S. Virgin Islands is vaccinated.