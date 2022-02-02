US special ops forces launch raid in northwest Syria

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon officials say U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria overnight. They are calling it a successful mission with no American casualties. In a brief statement early Thursday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said more information will be provided as it becomes available. No details have been provided on the target of the raid, or if any enemies or citizens on the ground were killed or injured. The raid was in Syria’s rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, home to several top al-Qaida operatives.