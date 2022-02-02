US Navy appeals Hawaii order to drain military fuel tanks

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. Navy are appealing Hawaii’s order that it drain massive tanks that store fuel in the hills above Pearl Harbor. A court filing says Hawaii wrongly concluded the tanks posed an imminent threat that requires immediate action. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Honolulu asks a judge to stop the order. The motion says the Navy hopes to resolve its differences with Hawaii through negotiation but filed a complaint anyway because of time restrictions. Attorneys for the Navy filed a similar motion in state court in case a federal judge decided not to act on its complaint.