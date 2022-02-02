US intelligence satellite launched from California

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office has been launched into space from California. The NROL-87 satellite lifted off at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard a two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The Falcon’s first stage flew back to the seaside base northwest of Los Angeles and landed so that it can be reused in a future launch. Central coast residents had been advised that they might hear sonic booms as the booster returned. The NRO is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. intelligence satellites.