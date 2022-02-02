UN calls for halt to Myanmar violence, return to democracy

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling for an immediate cessation of violence throughout Myanmar as the country’s military coup enters a second year. The council also is reaffirming support for the country’s democratic transition and democratic institutions. The U.N.’s most powerful body on Wednesday also reiterated its call for the release of “all those who remain arbitrarily detained,” including Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was ousted by the military on Feb. 1, 2021. A statement approved by all 15 members expresses “deep concern” at the continuing state of emergency imposed by Myanmar’s military rulers a year ago.