Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A leaked document published in a Spanish newspaper suggests the United States could be willing to enter into an agreement with Russia to ease tensions over missile deployments in Europe if Moscow steps back from the brink in Ukraine. The document was published Wednesday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of ignoring Russia’s key security demands in diplomatic efforts to ease spiraling tensions and fears of war with Ukraine. The Netherlands, meanwhile, is working out if it can offer cyber defense expertise to Ukraine if Russia launched any cyberattacks against its neighbor. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday in Kyiv.