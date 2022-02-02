UK air force scrambles jets against ‘unidentified aircraft’

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Air Force says that fighter jets have been scrambled in response to “unidentified aircraft” approaching the U.K. The Typhoon jets were launched from British air force bases in Lossiemouth, northeast Scotland, and they were joined by a Voyager air-to-air refueling tanker launched from Oxfordshire, England. Authorities did not provide further details on Wednesday’s operation. The force routinely intercepts approaching aircraft. In November 2021, jets were launched in response to Russian strategic bombers. Officials said at the time the fighters escorted the Russian aircraft out of the “area of interest.”