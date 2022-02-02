UAE welcomes Somali apology for seized cash, easing dispute

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the Somali prime minister’s public apology for a Somali operation in 2018 that resulted in the seizure of Emirati aircraft and $9.6 million in cash, wrecking relations between the nations. The Emirati foreign ministry late Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble for his “initiative” to settle the dispute, which prompted the UAE to suspend aid and end a military training mission in Somalia. In a dramatic incident in April 2018, Somali agents boarded an Emirati airplane at the Mogadishu airport and held Emirati soldiers at gunpoint. The row in the Horn of Africa came amid a political spat among Gulf Arab states.