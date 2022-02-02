Turkey, Armenia resume charter flights amid thawing ties

ISTANBUL (AP) — Charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan have resumed after a two-year hiatus amid efforts by Turkey and Armenia to improve their bitter relationship. A Fly One Armenia plane landed at Istanbul Airport Wednesday evening, while a plane belonging to Turkish low-cost Pegasus Airlines was scheduled to take off from Istanbul’s second airport, Sabiha Gokcen, for Yerevan at 11:55 pm (2115 GMT). Special envoys appointed by Turkey and Armenia held a first meeting last month as part of efforts by the two countries to end their decades-long hostile relationship and establish diplomatic ties.