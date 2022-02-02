Turkey: 12 migrants freeze to death after Greece pushback

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says the bodies of 12 migrants who froze to death were found near Turkey’s border with Greece. He accused Greek border guards of pushing them back over the frontier. He said Wednesday they were found near the Ipsala border crossing between Turkey and Greece “without shoes and stripped of their clothes.” The minister didn’t provide further details but accused Greek border units of acting “cruelly” and the European Union of being soft on Greece. Turkey frequently accuses neighboring Greece of illegally pushing back migrants wanting to make their way into Europe. Greece denies the accusation.