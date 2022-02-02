Travel groups want to scrap testing requirement to enter US

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — The travel industry is lobbying Washington for changes it thinks will get more people on airplanes and staying in hotels. Airline and tourism groups want the U.S. to eliminate its requirement that travelers provide a negative test for COVID-19 before boarding a U.S.-bound plane. The United Kingdom made a similar change last month. And tourism industry officials also say they are talking to lawmakers about tax breaks to boost business travel, which is recovering much more slowly than leisure travel during the pandemic.