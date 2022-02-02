Thousands honor fallen Baltimore firefighters at memorial

JULIO CORTEZ

BALTIMORE (AP) — Thousands have gathered in Baltimore to mourn the loss of three firefighters who died after they were trapped inside a burning vacant rowhome when it partially collapsed last week. The memorial drew firefighters and others from around the country. Fire Chief Niles Ford thanked firefighters from around the state who responded to calls while city’s firefighters attended the memorial. Firefighters were battling the blaze Jan. 24 when the building collapsed, trapping them inside. One firefighter was pulled out injured, but three others died. A reward of $100,000 has been offered for information leading to the identification of a person of interest captured on surveillance cameras the night before the fire.