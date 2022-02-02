`The View’ presses on with a simple ‘OK’ on Whoopi Goldberg

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg’s colleagues on the ”The View” had virtually nothing to say Wednesday about her two-week suspension for her comments on Jews and the Holocaust. At the top of the ABC talk show, co-host Joy Behar noted Goldberg’s absence and said simply, with a tiny head tilt, “OK,” before moving on to other topics. Tara Setmayer, a former GOP communications director on Capitol Hill, sat in Wednesday as guest co-host for a second day this week in Whoopi Goldberg’s absence. The show went on with four co-hosts.