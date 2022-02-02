Taliban reopen universities for Afghan women in 2 provinces

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban say they have reopened public universities for women students in two of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, a move marking a major concession to international demands by the country’s new rulers. Women have been banned from many jobs outside the health and teaching sector since the Taliban takeover, and girls have not been able to go to school after grade six. The Taliban-run culture and information ministry said Wednesday that public universities in Nangarhar and Kandahar, which have warmer climates than other Afghan regions, were now open for women in what it described as a staggered process expected to see all students, men and women, eventually return to university.