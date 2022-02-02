Spider-Man lifts profit at Japanese electronics maker Sony

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Sony says its profit for the quarter through December rose 11% on healthy sales from its film division, including the new Spider-Man movie. The Japanese electronics and entertainment company said its fiscal third quarter profit totaled 346 billion yen, or $3 billion. Sony said strong offerings in its music division, like the album “30″ from Adele, films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and licensing income from the “Seinfeld” series in its movies operations lifted earnings. Its imaging and sensor unit also posted solid results. But Sony said a parts supply crunch, especially of semiconductors, dented sales of its PlayStation 5 machine.