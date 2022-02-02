Shooting outside Milwaukee high school leaves 5 wounded

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people have been shot and wounded outside a Milwaukee high school where an evening basketball game reportedly was taking place. Police say four teenage girls and a woman were shot about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Rufus King High School. WISN-TV reports they had left a basketball game and were involved in some sort of a fight when they were shot. Their wounds were not believed to be life threatening. Authorities say they were looking for a suspect who is known to them. The investigation was ongoing Wednesday.