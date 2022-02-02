Senate Dem leader heads to White House to talk Supreme Court

By COLLEEN LONG and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is having Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over to the White House on Wednesday to talk about how to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Supreme Court. That’s according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity. Biden has promised to nominate the first Black woman to the high court as he fills the spot being vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring at the end of this term. The president has already amassed a list of potential candidates that includes women with a range of professional expertise, from federal defenders to longtime judges and academics.