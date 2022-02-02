Schools close, fairs on amid omicron surge in Bangladesh

JULHAS ALAM

Asscociated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Schools have closed again in Bangladesh as coronavirus infections surge, disappointing students and teachers alike. But experts say its policies are not consistent. Authorities have ordered people to follow health guidelines to curb rising infections fueled by the omicron variant. At the same time, a month-long trade fair in Bangladesh’s capital has gone ahead, with people flocking to the venue and ignoring health protocols. A month-long book fair is likely to open later this month. Experts say such plans undermine efforts to combat the pandemic. Bangladesh has reported more than 1.8 million COVID-19 cases and over 28,000 deaths since the pandemic started.