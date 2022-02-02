Richmond starts removal of Confederate monument pedestals

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Workers in Richmond, Virginia, have begun dismantling the pedestals that supported the city’s Confederate monuments for more than a century. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the city announced the effort on Tuesday. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the monuments removed amid demonstrations for racial justice in 2020. Pedestals that supported four statues along Monument Avenue and four others around the city are now being removed. The monument for Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill also will be dismantled. The city council voted last week to authorize giving the monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.