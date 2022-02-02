Prosecutors to investigate Tata Steel plant in Dutch village

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors say they are launching a criminal investigation into Tata Steel Ijmuiden over alleged pollution from its huge steel works near the Dutch North Sea coast. Prosecutors said Wednesday that their investigation was into alleged “intentional and unlawful introduction of hazardous substances into the soil, air or surface water.” The probe comes after a lawyer last year submitted complaints to prosecutors from some 800 people who live near the steel factory. Tata has pledged to cooperate and says it is “looking forward to the results of the investigation with confidence.” An investigation last year by the Dutch Public Health and Environment Institute found elevated levels of lead and other deposits in dust falling in nearby residential areas.