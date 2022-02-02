Palin to resume court battle with Times after COVID illness

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is due back in a New York City courtroom more than a week after her libel trial against The New York Times was postponed because she tested positive for COVID-19. A judge put off the trial in federal court until Thursday to give an unvaccinated Palin time to get over any possible symptoms. Away from court, she’s caused a stir by dining out at an upscale Manhattan restaurant twice. The second time was only two days after her positive status was made public. The 57-year-old Palin has publicly said she won’t get a shot.