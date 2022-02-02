Nicaragua’s congress bans 4 universities and 6 aid groups

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s National Assembly has outlawed four private universities, some linked to the Roman Catholic Church. Among the schools whose legal standing was canceled by the assembly Wednesday is Polytechnical University of Nicaragua, which was a hotbed of antigovernment protest in 2018. The measure also affects six aid organizations linked to the church, and four professional or collegiate associations. Some observers had thought the political crackdown by President Daniel Ortega last year was mainly aimed at arresting opponents to clear the way for his almost unopposed re-election in November. But the events this week suggest his regime is looking to restructure Nicaraguan society.