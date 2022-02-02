New Jersey man pleads guilty in Brady Super Bowl ring scam

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family has pleaded guilty to fraud. Scott Spina Jr. entered the plea Tuesday in Santa Ana federal court. Prosecutors say in 2017, Spina bought a Patriots’ 2016 Super Bowl championship ring from a player who then left the team. Spina sold it and used the player’s information to contact the ring company and buy three more with “Brady” engraved on them, saying they were gifts for Brady’s baby. Prosecutors say Spina then sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000.