Mississippi governor signs law allowing medical marijuana

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will join the majority of states in allowing medical marijuana. Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Wednesday to create a medical marijuana program for people with serious illnesses. The bill passed with bipartisan support. It became law as soon as the governor signed it. Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative in 2020. But the state Supreme Court invalidated it six months later by ruling it was not properly on the ballot. The new law allows patients to buy up to to 3.5 grams of cannabis per day, up to six days a week. That is about 3 ounces per month.