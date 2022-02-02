Militia kills at least 60 people at shelter in Congo

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE

Associated Press

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Local officials say militiamen have attacked a camp for people fleeing violence in Congo’s eastern Ituri province overnight, killing at least 60 people staying at the shelter. Ndalo Budz, head of the camp, said fighters with the group known as CODECO arrived at the Plaine Savo displaced persons site in Djugu where they used machetes and other weapons to kill dozens of people escaping violence who were staying there. Local administrative officials confirmed the account. Four people have been brought to the hospital, according to the head of the local chiefdom. Congo’s army condemned the CODECO militiamen for attacking civilians displaced by war and denounced their action as crimes against humanity.