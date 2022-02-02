Mexico arrests state security chief on torture charges

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican federal agents have arrested the security chief for the central state of Aguascalientes on charges of torture. Porfirio Javier Sánchez Mendoza had served in the state position since 2018. Earlier he held positions in the federal Attorney General’s Office and the now disbanded Federal Police, where he was director of undercover operations. The Aguascalientes state government said in a statement Wednesday that Sánchez Mendoza was arrested on an order from the federal Attorney General’s Office. It said that “During Sánchez Mendoza’s performance as Public Safety secretary he carried out his duties with impeccable conduct and optimal results.”