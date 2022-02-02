Leaked text suggests possible US-Russia missile arrangement

By LORNE COOK and DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — A leaked document in a Spanish newspaper suggests the United States could be willing to enter into an agreement with Russia to ease tensions over missile deployments in Europe if Moscow steps back from the brink in Ukraine. The U.S. State Department declined to comment on the documents, including one purported to be Washington’s reply to Russian security proposals. NATO says it never comments on “alleged leaks” in reference to a second text published Wednesday in El Pais. But the document closely resembles remarks made by NATO’s chief last week. The U.S.-linked text said Washington could be willing to discuss “a transparency mechanism to confirm the absences of Tomahawk cruise missiles” at two missile defense sites in Europe.