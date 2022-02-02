Lawsuit: Wrong sperm used during fertilization procedure

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio family has sued a physician and a hospital system saying the wrong sperm was used during a fertilization procedure in 1991. The lawsuit filed Wednesday says Jessica Harvey Galloway learned from a DNA ancestry test her parents gave her as a Christmas present in 2020 that the man who helped raise her wasn’t her biological father. Galloway, her mother Jeanine Harvey, and Mike Harvey are suing Dr. Nicholas Spirtos, the physician who performed the procedure, and the Summa Health System in Akron. Galloway with the help of her attorneys’ law firm were able to identify and then confirm through sleuthing and DNA testing her biological father’s identity.