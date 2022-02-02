Jury to resume deliberations in Roy Moore defamation case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A jury is set to resume deliberations on competing defamation lawsuits filed by former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and a woman who accused him of molesting her decades ago when she was 14. Jurors met for about an hour Tuesday on the claims by Moore and Leigh Corfman. They’re supposed to return to the courthouse in Montgomery to resume work on Wednesday morning. Corfman maintains Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when she was a teen and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. Corfman filed suit alleging Moore defamed her by branding her a liar when he denied the accusations. Moore filed a countersuit accusing her of defamation.