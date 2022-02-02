Judge again blocks Ohio law regulating aborted fetal remains

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has again blocked an Ohio law that would require fetal remains from surgical abortions to be cremated or buried. The decision Wednesday marked the second time in a year that a Hamilton County judge has prevented the law from taking effect in a case brought by a group of clinics and the ACLU of Ohio. Parties argued the law imposes a funeral ritual on every patient, regardless of religious or spiritual belief, removing their autonomy. The judge found it violates patients’ rights to due process and equal protection, keeping it on hold until their case is heard.