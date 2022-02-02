Italian movie star Monica Vitti dies at age 90 in Rome

ROME (AP) — Versatile Italian movie star Monica Vitti has died at age 90. She starred in Michelangelo Antonioni’s “L’Avventura” and other Italian alienation films of the 1960s and was later a leading comic actress. Her death was announced Wednesday on Twitter by a former culture minister who said he had been asked to communicate her death by her husband. Vitti had been out of the public spotlight for years. She lived quietly in Rome with her husband. She reportedly suffered from dementia.