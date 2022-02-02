Israeli defense minister kicks off visit to Bahrain

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has begun a trip to Bahrain. The Defense Ministry says the two-day visit by Benny Gantz is scheduled to include meetings with Bahrain’s top defense officials and leaders. There was no immediate confirmation of the visit from Bahrain. It’s the first official visit by an Israeli defense chief to Bahrain since the countries established official ties in 2020 as part of the U.S.-brokered “Abraham Accords.” For years, Israel and Bahrain maintained clandestine ties, rooted in their mutual animosity toward Iran. Gantz is being joined by top Israeli security officials, including the commander of Israel’s navy. Bahrain is the home port for the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.