Israel pushes ahead with deal to authorize West Bank outpost

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli media reported Wednesday that the country’s outgoing attorney general has okayed a deal between the government and West Bank settlers that would retroactively authorize an outpost established without official approval. The deal still needs a green light from the country’s defense minister, who has backed the plan. It puts further strain on the country’s ideologically-diverse governing coalition, which includes parties that support and oppose Palestinian statehood. Under the deal, the settlers left the Eviatar outpost peacefully last year to let a survey determine the ownership of the land. Palestinians say the outpost was built on their land and fear it will grow and merge with larger settlements nearby.