Iran state TV streaming site targeted with dissident message

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A streaming website that features Iranian state television programming has acknowledged suffering technical issues amid reports that dissident hackers played an anti-government message on the platform. Telewebion said it suffered “infrastructure” irregularities Tuesday and suffered an archive failure, without elaborating on the cause. The confirmed problems came as a video message circulated online claiming to be from a self-described group of hackers called “The Justice of Ali” in Farsi. The video reportedly aired on the streaming platform. The incident potentially marks the latest in a series of embarrassing cyberattacks against the Islamic Republic as world powers struggle to revive a tattered nuclear deal with Tehran.