Immigrant IDs to be issued in Florida’s Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (AP) — Commissioners in Florida’s Miami-Dade County have given a nonprofit the green light to issue IDs for immigrants who are in the country illegally and others who don’t have identification. Supporters say that without IDs, immigrants often struggle to gain access to their children’s schools or to coronavirus tests and vaccines. They note the IDs also will enable residents to use library resources, local recreation facilities and storm shelters. The measure passed by a 7-2 vote Tuesday, with two commissioners saying they were concerned the plan could lead to fraudulent activity.