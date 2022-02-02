Skip to Content
High-voltage power cable kills 26 in Congo’s capital

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities say at least 26 people are dead in Congo’s capital of Kinshasa after a high-voltage power cable fell during a storm. Witnesses say most of the victims in Wednesday’s accident were women who worked at a local market. Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said work already had begun to relocate the market and that will be accelerated following the tragedy.  Charlene Twa, a local vendor. said she was waiting out the storm in a nearby church when the power cable came down. She says when she went back outside, all the women selling items nearby were lying lifeless on the ground.

