Gov. Noem’s abortion ban stifled by Republican lawmakers

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Republican-controlled South Dakota House committee has declined to consider a bill from Gov. Kristi Noem aimed at banning nearly all abortions. It deals a major blow to a top item on the governor’s agenda. The Republican governor loudly trumpeted her proposal this year. It would have mimicked the private enforcement of a Texas law and prohibited abortions once medical professionals can detect fetal cardiac activity. But it quickly met resistance when lawmakers on the House State Affairs committee declined to give it a hearing. Republican lawmakers moved on the argument that Noem’s proposal could jeopardize other legal battles between the state and Planned Parenthood.