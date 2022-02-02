France to decide soon on military’s future in Mali

PARIS (AP) — France’s foreign minister says his government will decide in the coming days whether to maintain its long-running military involvement in Mali, amid growing tensions in the West African country. Jean-Yves Le Drian pledged to keep France’s anti-terrorism operations in the broader Sahel region, but didn’t rule out pulling out all of France’s troops from junta-led Mali. Le Drian suggested that a complete French military withdrawal from the country could be part of discussions with African partners in the region. Mali has been battling an Islamic insurgency in the north since 2012. In 2013 France intervened at the request of Malian leaders. Last July, President Emmanuel Macron announced a military drawdown in Mali at the beginning of 2022.