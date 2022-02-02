Explosion fears remain as N. Carolina fertilizer plant burns

By TOM FOREMAN Jr. and BEN FINLEY

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An uncontrolled fire at a fertilizer plant has continued to burn in North Carolina. Fire officials in the city of Winston-Salem said the potential for an explosion had not gone down early Wednesday. Thousands of evacuated residents are still barred from going home. Bobby Wade is a division chief for the city’s fire department. He said the burning down of the fire will be a slow process. He could not say when people can return to their homes. The fire is at the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant on the north side of the city of about 250,000 people. The blaze began Monday night. An estimated 500 tons of combustible ammonium nitrate were housed at the plant.