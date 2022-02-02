EPA: New mail-delivery fleet needs more electric vehicles

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says a U.S. Postal Service plan to replace its huge fleet of mail-delivery trucks has too few electric vehicles and falls short of President Joe Biden’s goals to slow global warming. In a sharply worded letter, the EPA says the Postal Service plan to make 10% of its next-generation fleet electric is a “crucial lost opportunity to more rapidly reduce the carbon footprint of one of the largest government fleets in the world.″ A Postal Service spokeswoman says the agency is reviewing the EPA letter.