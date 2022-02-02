Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are among this year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction. They also include Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Lionel Richie, Judas Priest and Beck. Richie, Beck and Carly Simon are also in their first year of eligibility. This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year. Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction.