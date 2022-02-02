Brooklyn judge’s son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The son of a New York City judge who referred to himself as a “caveman” eager to protest Donald Trump’s presidential election loss pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Aaron Mostofsky pleaded guilty to charges of civil disorder, theft of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Mostofsky is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg says he faces 12 to 18 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines. Mostofsky also agreed to pay $2,000 restitution.