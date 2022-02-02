Breonna Taylor case delayed again; inclement weather cited

By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection for the trial of an ex-police officer involved in the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor has been delayed until next week because of inclement weather. Jefferson Circuit Court Administrator Angela Bilewicz confirmed the delay in an email Wednesday. Former Kentucky police officer Brett Hankison has pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors during the March 2020 raid. Taylor was shot multiple times. No drugs were found in the 26-year-old emergency medical technician’s apartment, and the warrant was later found to be flawed.