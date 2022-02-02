Boston police officer’s girlfriend charged in his death

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — A woman who is accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her car outside a suburban home, leaving the area and then returning later to find him lying in the snow, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and other charges at her arraignment. Karen Read was also charged in court Wednesday with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death and motor vehicle homicide in the death of Officer John O’Keefe during Saturday’s nor’easter. She was released on $50,000 bail. Her attorney said Read had no criminal intent and is devastated by the death of her boyfriend.