Biden grappling with ‘perfect storm’ of rising gun violence

By COLLEEN LONG, MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gun violence was already on the rise during the pandemic, and now it’s spiking anew, and cities are struggling with how to manage it. President Joe Biden visits one those cities Thursday as he tries to dispel criticism from the right that he hasn’t been tough enough on crime. In New York, Biden will showcase federal, state and local efforts to get guns and repeat shooters off the streets. But there are limits to what the president can do when there’s no appetite in Congress to pass gun legislation. Recent polls show Americans are increasingly concerned about crime, and that Republicans have an advantage over Democrats as the party that would do a better job dealing with it.